Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown's impact over relationship to Camila Cabello

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown's impact over relationship to Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown’s impact over relationship to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes recently sat down for a chat and got candid about how close the first month of lockdown got him and Camila Cabello.

The singer got candid about it all during his interview with Audacy Check In.

There he was even quoted saying, “It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown.”

“Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all. We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.”

“Just kind of writing about that. Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together.”

Check it out below:



