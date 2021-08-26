 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn looks dashing on a lunch date with his fiancée Nicola Peltz

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who announced their engagement on social media last year, were seen enjoying a lunch date in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Victoria 's son Brooklyn Beckham looked dashing as he cut a casual figure in a charcoal tee and jeans for lunch with his fiancée Nicola Peltz in Los Angeles.

The photographer kept things casual in his relaxed look as he and Nicola, 26, collected their car from the eatery's valet in Santa Monica.

The fashion designer's son tucked back his brunette tresses beneath a baseball cap and he rocked white trainers. Meanwhile, Nicola showed off her fashion credentials in a black ensemble.

The actress highlighted her flawless figure in straight-leg jeans and a faux leather bomber jacket. She opted for a black top and matching heels which boosted her leggy height.

Nicola was seen toting a complementing black handbag and she protected herself from the Covid-19 with a facemask.

American actress, best known for her role as Bradley Martin in the A&E drama series Bates Motel, swept back her locks in natural waves while she enhanced her stunning features with minimal make-up.

On Tuesday evening, Nicola passionately kissed fiancé Brooklyn as the couple put on a loved-up display during a funfair date.

