 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry infuriated over invasion of privacy shortly after miscarriage

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

In November last year, Meghan said she suffered from a miscarriage in July

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were deeply upset after a picture of them was clicked shortly after they suffered a miscarriage. 

Royal biographers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, revealed the Duke and Duchess were 'furious' after a photographer clicked a picture of them while they left a medical centre in Beverly Hills. 

The pictures, which were obtained and published by the Daily Mail, accompanied a story criticising the couple for getting into a “gas-guzzling” Cadillac SUV.

In November last year, Meghan said she suffered from a miscarriage in July.

Writing in the New York Times, the Duchess said she felt “an almost unbearable grief” and watched Harry’s “heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine."

She described her experience of feeling a “sharp cramp” while changing her son Archie’s diaper, adding: “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan, Harry briefly decided to name royal who commented on Archie's skin colour

Meghan, Harry briefly decided to name royal who commented on Archie's skin colour
Gal Gadot's sister is getting married

Gal Gadot's sister is getting married
Tom Holland reacts as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breaks 'Avengers:Endgame' record

Tom Holland reacts as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breaks 'Avengers:Endgame' record

Reese Witherspoon dances in celebration of her kids returning to school

Reese Witherspoon dances in celebration of her kids returning to school
Doja Cat set to debut hosting gig at MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat set to debut hosting gig at MTV Video Music Awards
Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed details ordeal of escaping from Kabul

Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed details ordeal of escaping from Kabul

'Dirilis: Ertugrul' being removed from Netflix

'Dirilis: Ertugrul' being removed from Netflix

Leopard attacks model during photoshoot, suffers severe injuries

Leopard attacks model during photoshoot, suffers severe injuries

Kristen Stewart nails Princess Diana’s accent in new footage of ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart nails Princess Diana’s accent in new footage of ‘Spencer’

Letitia Wright hospitalised after accident on set of ‘Black Panther’

Letitia Wright hospitalised after accident on set of ‘Black Panther’
Michael Nader, of ‘Dynasty’ fame, breathes his last at age 76

Michael Nader, of ‘Dynasty’ fame, breathes his last at age 76

Emma Roberts touches upon embracing inner confidence amidst rising negativity

Emma Roberts touches upon embracing inner confidence amidst rising negativity

Latest

view all