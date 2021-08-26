Meghan, Harry infuriated over invasion of privacy shortly after miscarriage

In November last year, Meghan said she suffered from a miscarriage in July

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were deeply upset after a picture of them was clicked shortly after they suffered a miscarriage.



Royal biographers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, revealed the Duke and Duchess were 'furious' after a photographer clicked a picture of them while they left a medical centre in Beverly Hills.

The pictures, which were obtained and published by the Daily Mail, accompanied a story criticising the couple for getting into a “gas-guzzling” Cadillac SUV.

Writing in the New York Times, the Duchess said she felt “an almost unbearable grief” and watched Harry’s “heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine."

She described her experience of feeling a “sharp cramp” while changing her son Archie’s diaper, adding: “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.