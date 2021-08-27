 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Web Desk

'Hitler got close to making nuclear bomb,' American Chemical Society confirms

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Adolf Hitler. Photo: AFP
  • 600 uranium cubes are said to be spread around the world: scientists. 
  • Many uranium cubes come from a Nazi reactor, say scientists. 
  • Results to be presented in detail at a meeting of the ACS in the fall. 

American Chemical Society (ACS) Tuesday revealed that the uranium cubes retrieved from a nuclear reactor Adolf Hitler tried to build during the Nazi regime were indeed meant to create a nuclear bomb, reported Daily Sabah on Thursday. 

Nazi Germany was thick in the race to develop nuclear technology alongside the United States, however, before Germany had the chance to formally develop the weapon, allied forces disrupted their programme and confiscated most of the uranium cubes. 

The uranium cubes retrieved from a nuclear reactor Hitler was trying to build has been the topic of discussion for years in the science world. 

The long-degraded radioactive isotopes in the cubes have found their way into the hands of scientists. It is reported that some of the cubes were donated directly by University of Maryland physicists Timothy Koeth and Miriam Hiebert. 

A total of over 600 cubes are said to be spread around the world. The ACS has now, after 76 years, confirmed the heritage of the uranium cubes. It was further reported that many uranium cubes have come from a Nazi reactor.

The results will be presented in detail at a meeting of the ACS in the fall, Newswise has reported. 

Jon Schwantes of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) stated that their laboratory first established if the cubes were of German origin.

Research shows that the cubes contain pure uranium metal which has since degraded to thorium and protactinium. 

By measuring the degradation, scientists claim they're able to measure how long ago the cube was made and where it was made. 

