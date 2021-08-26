Another video validates Junaid Safdar's vocal ability

New video of Junaid Safdar proving his singing skills surfaces. Screengrabs from viral videos.

Junaid's voice appears to be as mesmerising as in the video of his nikah.

A relatively older video was shared by journalist Maliha Rehman on Instagram.

Junaid had opened up about his singing skills earlier today.

Yet another video validating the vocal skills of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar surfaced on social media on Thursday.



Although this time Junaid can be seen reciting a naat, his voice comes off to be just as mesmerising as in the video of his singing "kya hua tera waada" during his nikah reception.

One would agree with Rehman that despite any differences one might hold in terms of political views, Junaid’s singing skills are winning hearts all around.

“Regardless of your political inclinations, you cannot deny that Junaid Safdar, grandson of former PM Nawaz Sharif and son of Maryam Nawaz Sharif has an amazing voice. Here, he recites a religious kalaam!” read the caption.

Seeing the response Junaid had received from all echelons of society over the nikah video that threw a spotlight onto his singing abilities, he opened up about his singing skills earlier in the day.



The video of Junaid crooning the famous song at his wedding reception on Sunday, had gone viral on social media platforms soon after he posted it on his Instagram handle yesterday.