Princess Diana seen dancing and ice skating in first Spencer traitor: Video

The first official trailer for Spencer was released on Thursday, providing the first look at Kristen Stewart's highly anticipated portrayal of Princess Diana.



The biopic, which is set to premiere at Venice Film Festival next month ahead of its November release, recounts a Christmas holiday at the royal family's Sandringham estate in 1991 - when Princess Diana joined the royal family and decided to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.

The much-awaited film reportedly spans three days of eating, drinking, shooting and hunting amid rumours of affairs and a divorce.

In the first trailer of Spencer, Stewart's Diana is spotted dancing, ice skating and crying. Diana's grace and elegance can be seen as she appears sporting gorgeous outfits in the movie.

