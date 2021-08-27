 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Friday Aug 27, 2021

Kanye West paid homage to Kim Kardashian marriage in Donda listening party

Kanye West’s Donda listening party took many by surprise because of its ending.

The event, which took place on Thursday in Chicago, was the third listening party he hosted for his upcoming album which he named after his mother.

This time the event was revolving around a replica of the star’s childhood home but what blew fans’ minds away was the final song of the show as it paid homage to a very special part of his life.

In the conclusion of the show Kanye appeared to be set on fire before he was greeted by a bride who had her face covered with a veil to which many took to social media to draw conclusions that the mysterious woman was none other than the rapper’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Following the event TMZ confirmed that the woman who donned the Balenciaga Couture wedding gown was indeed Kim as she agreed to a part of Kanye’s show to express support even as they go through a divorce.

Take a look:


