Ed Sheeran heaps praises on Maisie Peters for her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran heaped praises on Maisie Peters for her debut album You Signed Up For This, which was released earlier on Friday.



Taking to Instagram, the Shape of You singer shared a lovely photo with Maisie and said “So Maisie’s debut album comes out today.”

“I’m so honoured to have her on gingerbread man records. If I’m honest, I never wanted to set up a label and sign loads of artists to it so see which one works. My whole ethos has always been, one album at a time, so we can put all the time we can into it so it can have its best shot,” he said.

Sheeran further said “Maisie has worked so incredibly hard over the last 4 years on this debut, it really is an amazing body of work. I’m so proud to have my name associated with her and her talent, and I know in 20 years time I'll look back and still be proud to have had something to do with this album.”

Sharing his feeling on his debut, the singer said “This is just the beginning, I remember the feeling on my debut album feeling like a new life and journey has begun, and this is gonna be so exciting to watch Maisie’s unfold into greater and greater things. It’s been a joy to watch up to this point, I can’t wait to see what she does next.”



“Thanks so all the people who were involved in this record, thank you for your time and talent, you know who you are. And to the fans, I hope you enjoy the record, you signed up for this, after all x”

In June this year, Maisie had signed to Ed Sheeran‘s label Gingerbread Man Records and announced her debut album You Signed Up For This.