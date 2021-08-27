Queen Elizabeth to address members of devolved Scottish Parliament

Queen Elizabeth will address the members of the devolved Scottish Parliament on October 2, 2021, in a special opening ceremony celebrating the efforts of local heroes in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Charles and Camilla, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will also attend, according to the local media.



The Queen is currently spending her summer holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

It's for the first time she is at Balmoral for the annual summer holiday after the death of her husband Prince Philip who died at the age of 99 earlier this year.

During her stay, she was also reportedly visited by her second son Prince Andrew after he was sued for raping a minor in the US.







