Friday Aug 27 2021
Hiba Anjum

Megan Thee Stallion releases highly controversial 'Butter' remix

Hiba Anjum

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Award-winning singer and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has finally released her official and highly controversial Butter remix after a lengthy court battle.

The song has been released in joint partnership by Hybe Labels on their YouTube page and has already garnered 9,721,159 views.

The song became a reality after Megan took 1501 Certified Entertainment to court over allegedly trying to block her from appearing on the remix track.

It is part of a harmonious and creative mashup between both the rapper and the boys from BTS.

Check it out below:

The issue came to a close once a Texas court judge ruled in favor of Megan and extended the TRO that permitted her to release the official track, according to Billboard.

Megan announced her excitement, as well as the release of the track via a Twitter retweet of YouTube Music’s post.


