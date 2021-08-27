 
entertainment
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS's Suga addresses 'pressures' of overwhelming superstardom

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

BTS’s Suga addresses ‘pressures’ of overwhelming superstardom
BTS’s Suga addresses ‘pressures’ of overwhelming superstardom

BTS’s Suga recently sat down for a chat and got candid about their thoughts regarding the ‘overwhelming pressure’ that follows superstardom.

Suga got candid over it all during his most recent interview with Billboard.

There he detailed the pressure and even left fans gushing over his utter humility despite being a world-renowned star.

He was quoted saying, “We are not exceptional people, our plate is small. We’re these rice-bowl-size guys getting so much poured into it. It’s overflowing.”

Even V echoed the same sentiment and was quoted saying, “The pressure has been overwhelming.”  

