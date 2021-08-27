BTS’s Suga addresses ‘pressures’ of overwhelming superstardom

BTS’s Suga recently sat down for a chat and got candid about their thoughts regarding the ‘overwhelming pressure’ that follows superstardom.

Suga got candid over it all during his most recent interview with Billboard.



There he detailed the pressure and even left fans gushing over his utter humility despite being a world-renowned star.

He was quoted saying, “We are not exceptional people, our plate is small. We’re these rice-bowl-size guys getting so much poured into it. It’s overflowing.”

Even V echoed the same sentiment and was quoted saying, “The pressure has been overwhelming.”