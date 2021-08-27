Prince George, Charlotte taught ‘automatic replies’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly teaching Prince George and Princess Charlotte ‘automatic replies’ in preparation for their royal future.



The news has been brought forward by a royal source close OK magazine.

During their interview, they were quoted saying, “Because of who they are, William and Kate have had to be highly organised parents.”

“But as parents, Wills and Kate have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it.”

They also explained, “Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic.”

“If George has been naughty, and he has been on occasion, Kate and William are good at explaining to him the rights and wrongs of what’s happened. She comes from a supportive family so she’s very keen on family networks and networks of friends and organisations.”

“As parents they are also very good at rolling up their sleeves and helping out with school events; sports days, fundraisers and that sort of thing. They try to be just like normal parents with normal parenting challenges.”