Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘having informal chats’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been having a number of ‘informal’ chats about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s video.

The news has been made by royal expert Stewart Pearce and during his interview on the Royally Us podcast he claimed, “I know that the four are talking with one another and they're talking via Zoom, they're talking via FaceTime.”

“They're very close with one another. Look, they're very different people so their lens on the world is highly individualised and what's remarkable is they all totally respect that this lens is different. It's defined largely from a cultural perspective, isn't it?”

“If William and Kate were living in the US, the lens of their creative realisation would be completely different to how it is in the UK. It's really informal. It's like, did you watch Netflix last evening?”

