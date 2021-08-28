Demi Lovato wins Celebrity of the Year at star-studded LGBT Awards

Phillip Schofield and Demi Lovato topped the winners' list at the star-studded event of 2021 British LGBT Awards in London

The starry event took place on Friday at London's Brewery - with TV presenter Gok Wan and Ru Paul's Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney.



The lavish show was jam-packed with celebrities and big names - with Ellie Goulding and Anne-Marie in attendance, as well as Spice Girl Mel C, Denise Welch, Alesha Dixon and more famous faces.



This Morning's Phillip Schofield accepted a special recognition award, while Demi Lovato won Celebrity of the Year.

Phillip is an English television presenter who works for ITV. He is currently the co-presenter of ITV's This Morning and Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby.



Commenting on the winners, Gok Wan, said: "So many brilliant and deserving LGBT+ people and allies have been recognised tonight. It is wonderful to be part of this event."



Demi Lovato, who has won hearts of her fans with singing skills, received celebrity of the year award at the star-studded show in the UK.

