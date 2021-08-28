 
Saturday Aug 28 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘proud’ of all they have achieved since Megxit

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stormed out of the Palace doors with no regrets in their hearts, even after a year and half.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s updated version of the Sussex biography, Finding Freedom, details how the couple are “proud” of the work they have done and the life they have created far away from the royal family.

"As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made," write Scobie and Durand, according to Town & Country.

“[These accomplishments are] another sign that [Meghan and Harry] had made the right decision to step back from royal roles, not only for their family but for their focus on social issues and helping the world,” they wrote further.

Recently, Scobie told People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to an “era of visibility” after the COVID-19 pandemic ends and they get a chance to do more in-person events.

"They're a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground,” said Scobie. 

