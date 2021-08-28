Coronavirus in Pakistan: Govt sets price of booster dose at Rs1,270

COVID vaccine — File

LAHORE: Travellers who have received both doses of vaccine can take an additional booster shot of the country’s approved vaccines.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, people who plan to travel abroad can now take booster doses.

“The fee of the booster dose of vaccines shall be Rs1,270 per dose,” read the notification.

“The payment for the vaccination can be deposited in all branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the Head of Account; C-Non-Tax Revenue, C02-Receipts from Civil Administration and other functions, C027-Community Services, Receipts; and C02721-Sale proceeds of sera and vaccines,” it added.

Notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services

It is pertinent to mention here that the booster doses will be available at selected vaccine centres only.

On August 24, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said those Pakistanis who want to travel abroad and they need specific vaccine as per respective country’s requirement, now would be able to get such vaccine. “This vaccine would be allowed not on the basis of medical grounds but for their travelling requirement,” he had said.

He had added that for this purpose they have to show their visa of the respective country while this vaccine would be allowed on nominal charges from September 1.

He had said that payment would be charged only in this category as the government wants to facilitate all those students or businessmen or tourists who want to visit abroad, but they are facing hurdles due to not having the required vaccination.

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabia had said that travellers who have received two doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac jabs can enter the Kingdom after they take an additional booster shot of the approved vaccines.