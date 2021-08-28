 
Saturday Aug 28 2021
HAHiba Anjum

Jana Kramer highlights the importance of 'a good cry'

HAHiba Anjum

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Jana Kramer highlights the importance of ‘a good cry’
Jana Kramer highlights the importance of ‘a good cry’

Lyricist and singer Jana Kramer shows social media followers one of her lowest moments ever since embracing motherhood.

A look into Kramer’s post-mom life, as well as its struggles was shared to Instagram and it also weighed in on the therapeutic benefits of a good cry.

The post included a post-cry selfie as well as a caption that read, “Sometimes a good ol car cry is needed while blasting Celine dion after you drop your kids off. All joking aside, this is for the mom or dad that needs to not feel alone. You are NOT.” (sic)

“It’s not easy and no one came into having a family with the outcome of every other weekend. It’s okay to not be okay somedays. It’s okay to feel anger that you didn’t want this. But remember who you continue to fight for.”

“Your kids, and yourself. You deserve happiness, they deserve it. You are free and like I’ve been told it does get better with time, but even if you’re 10 years out its okay that this wasn’t the reality you wanted.”

“Here’s the exciting piece though (that I keep trying to tell myself) now you get to create your reality you deserve not only for you but for them too. K now Anyone else want to drink a bottle with me tonight? Haha”. (sic)

