Saturday Aug 28 2021
Queen Elizabeth ‘issues special nod to Prince Philip’s closest pal

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Queen Elizabeth has reached out to one of Prince Philip’s close female pals who could not attend his funeral procession due to covid-19 restrictions.

News regarding the monarch’s move has been made public by royal commentator Robert Jobson.

During his conversation with True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, Mr. Jobson was quoted saying, “He had several lady friends. But probably the longest and most meaningful was with Countess Mountbatten...”

“The Queen accepted the friendship between the Duke and Penny, and ... it just shows you how mature the Queen was that she invited her to the funeral. There were very small numbers and there she was. I think that shows a degree of respect.”

