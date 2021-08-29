Queen ‘proud’ to see Prince William walking in Prince Philip’s footsteps

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly glowing with pride each time she sees Prince William follow in Prince Philip’s footsteps.



This claim has been made by a royal author and expert Duncan Larcombe.



During his interview with OK! Magazine [Prince William is] putting himself absolutely at the forefront of the environmental movement.

"The Queen will be very proud, especially as he’s following in the footsteps of Prince Philip, who was the original environmentalist at a time when he was almost alone in his thinking.

"Prince Charles has continued that legacy for the past 20 years, building on his father’s commitment to raising environmental awareness and now Prince William is doing so as well."