An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked the Barkhan district in Balochistan and its surrounding areas on Sunday, Geo News reported.

The seismological centre recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 4.5 on the Richter scale, while the depth of the quake was measured at 10 kilometres.

Per the report, the epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be 49 kilometres southeast of Barkhan.