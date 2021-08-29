 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will fade into obscurity just like Edward and Wallis’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Prince Harry is being reminded of his great-great-uncle Edward VIII and his abdication that created a great dent in the monarchy.

Royal expert Nick Bullen compared the Duke of Sussex’s story to that of the Duke of Windsor, who was often dubbed the “Playboy Prince.”

"It’s fascinating when you draw the parallels between the two,” said Bullen to Fox News.

"Both of them married divorced American women. We all know that, but it goes much deeper than that. Edward and his brother also experienced their own sibling rivalry can be compared to Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William,” he continued.

He further explained how one difference between them is how Edward and his brother Bertie, later known as King George VI, never did much to resolve conflict between them.

"What kind of impact will Harry now have?” said Bullen, adding that Edward and Wallis “faded into obscurity” slipping down from their A-list status.

He further said the two were "slightly awkward guests at dinner parties in New York.”

"How long will Harry and [his wife] Meghan Markle's value stay at such a high level?" added Bullen.

More From Entertainment:

Elijah Wood eyeing a part in a Marvel film: ‘It’d be totally awesome’

Elijah Wood eyeing a part in a Marvel film: ‘It’d be totally awesome’

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney still touch, despite claims of a rift

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney still touch, despite claims of a rift
Matthew Mindler found dead three days after being reported missing

Matthew Mindler found dead three days after being reported missing
Justin Bieber, with Spotify record, becomes Prince of Pop

Justin Bieber, with Spotify record, becomes Prince of Pop
Chadwick Boseman remembered on first death anniversary

Chadwick Boseman remembered on first death anniversary

Komal Aziz Khan reaches 1.5 million followers on Instagram

Komal Aziz Khan reaches 1.5 million followers on Instagram

Queen ‘proud’ to see Prince William walking in Prince Philip’s footsteps

Queen ‘proud’ to see Prince William walking in Prince Philip’s footsteps
Royal helicopter for Princess Anne suffers ‘in-flight emergency’ ahead of pickup

Royal helicopter for Princess Anne suffers ‘in-flight emergency’ ahead of pickup
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle almost shelved Oprah chat for Prince Philip’s health

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle almost shelved Oprah chat for Prince Philip’s health
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proud’ of Megxit call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proud’ of Megxit call
Prince Charles reveals Prince George’s adorable Highgrove hobby

Prince Charles reveals Prince George’s adorable Highgrove hobby
Princess Diana ‘burst into tears’ when Prince William left for boarding school

Princess Diana ‘burst into tears’ when Prince William left for boarding school

Latest

view all