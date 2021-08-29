Death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan exceeds 25,600

A total of 69 people from across the country succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Another 69 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan, taking the total death toll in the country above 25,600, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed Sunday.

Per statistics released by the NCOC, the country recorded 3,909 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country's official coronavirus statistics website (covid.gov.pk) reveals that in the last 24 hours, 62,918 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country out of which 3,909 turned out to be positive.

Meanwhile, the rate of coronavirus positive cases in the country was reported to be 6.21% in the 24 hours.

According to the official portal, the number of deaths from the disease in the country has reached 25,604, while the total number of cases since the outbreak has reached 1,152,481. As of now, there are 93,504 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while a total of 1,033,373 people have recovered from the virus.