Sunday Aug 29 2021
Kanye West reveals DaBaby is not answering his phone

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

DaBaby and his manager are not answering Kanye West's phone calls,Ye revealed on Sunday.  

Taking  to Instagram, Kanye West shared screenshot of  text message to explain the latest delays to the release of his new album ‘DONDA’.

In response to the news, and being informed that neither DaBaby nor his manager were answering their phone, Ye replied that he was “not taking my brother off [the album]” and that “He [DaBaby] was the only person who said he would vote for me in public”.

“So the album is not coming out,” the rapper continued, with the pair discussing their next steps. At the end Kanye asserts that “God gotta bigger plan” for the situation. “A plan that can’t be stopped!!” Thiam replied.

In the messages shared by Kanye, his  manager Bu Thiam informs him that DaBaby’s manager isn’t giving clearance for ‘Jail’ to be included – one of the songs rumoured to appear on ‘DONDA’.

 

