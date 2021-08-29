In throwback picture, PM Imran Khan seen donning batman cap

Prime Minister Imran Khan seen wearing a cap with what appears to be the 1992 batman logo, relaxing alongside a river in Skardu. — Photo courtesy Instagram/Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday left followers swooning with yet another throwback picture.

The premier shared a photo from 1989 on his official Instagram account where he can be seen wearing a cap with what appears to be the 1992 batman logo, relaxing alongside a river in Skardu.

“Skardu 1989,” he captioned the post.

The picture prompted followers to express how cool the former cricketer looked in the cap.

In a matter of hours, the post generated over 80,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.



Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most-followed politician on social media in the country, amassing 14.2 million followers on Twitter, 11 million on Facebook, and 5.4 million on Instagram.

Earlier, the premier also shared a photo of what seemed to be a fun trip to Khyber Pakhtunkwa's Kohistan District, back in 2017.

