Kanye West is ‘back together with Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West is officially made a statement regarding his rekindled relationship with Kim Kardashian.

For those unversed, the pair reignited reconciliation rumors ahead of Kim’s appearance in Kanye’s Donda listening party.

At the same time, there are a number of speculations running amuck that suggest that the reconciliation is just “performance art” and merely part of a bid to propel sales further than Drake’s.

A music insider started it all when he told Page Six, “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everybody knows that isn’t true.”

“The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, and he is putting on a big show of performance art to grab all the media attention.”

The insider also made it clear, “They weren’t talking for months after she filed for divorce, but they began talking again earlier this summer for the sake of their kids.”

“Kim is a nice person – while she and Kanye are not back together – she’s happy to support him in his work and his art, she wants a good relationship with him for the sake of their children.”