entertainment
Monday Aug 30 2021
‘Cinderella’ stars Camila Cabello, James Corden block traffic with flash mob

Monday Aug 30, 2021

Camila Cabello and James Corden recently made headlines with their decision to block traffic in LA with a flash mob in Cinderella attire.

Photographs and a video of the entire event started making their way across social media and took fans by surprise.

The stunt is part of the duo’s promotional campaign for the Cinderella remake and comes out on Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd, 2021.

While Camila had on her Cinderella costume, Corden dressed up as a giant mouse and both lipped-synched to Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 song Let’s Get Loud.

Check it out below:


