 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ruffling feathers’ within Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly both ruffling a lot of feathers within the Hollywood sphere.

This claim has been brought forward by a source close to OK! Magazine and according to their findings, “There’s a growing feeling that they’re getting way too big for their britches.”

The insider also went on to address the couple’s future plans and admitted, “It’s clear they have higher ambitions.”

There are many others however who are irked by the paycheck Meghan and Harry have been offered by Spotify.

Especially, Harrison Rhys who told Daily Star, “I believe what Spotify have done is unethical, we are only being paid £0.0038 [about half a cent] per stream but they are able to pay out what is probably a multimillion-dollar fee to Harry and Meghan.”

More From Entertainment:

Jana Kramer reflects over seeing ex Mike Caussin with another woman

Jana Kramer reflects over seeing ex Mike Caussin with another woman
Kylie Jenner ‘showing off’ baby bump to friends: source

Kylie Jenner ‘showing off’ baby bump to friends: source
Prince Harry may address rumors ‘Prince Charles is not the real father’

Prince Harry may address rumors ‘Prince Charles is not the real father’
Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report

Prince Charles ‘was ‘always’ close to Prince Harry not William: report
US demands Prince Andrew be ‘handed over for questioning’

US demands Prince Andrew be ‘handed over for questioning’
Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm

Kate Middleton addresses moments of teasing in the Firm
Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton to relocate to Windsor for Queen: report
Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte

Kate Middleton undergoing major back-to-school preparation for Geroge, Charlotte
Rachael Leigh Cook recalls death of co-star Paul Walker

Rachael Leigh Cook recalls death of co-star Paul Walker
‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg reveals why he got a French passport

‘Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg reveals why he got a French passport
Shania Twain addresses ‘incredible support’ by confidant husband

Shania Twain addresses ‘incredible support’ by confidant husband
Kit Harington touches on finding new identity as ‘content, sober man’

Kit Harington touches on finding new identity as ‘content, sober man’

Latest

view all