Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ruffling feathers’ within Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly both ruffling a lot of feathers within the Hollywood sphere.



This claim has been brought forward by a source close to OK! Magazine and according to their findings, “There’s a growing feeling that they’re getting way too big for their britches.”

The insider also went on to address the couple’s future plans and admitted, “It’s clear they have higher ambitions.”

There are many others however who are irked by the paycheck Meghan and Harry have been offered by Spotify.

Especially, Harrison Rhys who told Daily Star, “I believe what Spotify have done is unethical, we are only being paid £0.0038 [about half a cent] per stream but they are able to pay out what is probably a multimillion-dollar fee to Harry and Meghan.”