Pakistan to launch national 911 emergency helpline to curb crime

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • PM Imran Khan gets briefing on the establishment of PEHEL-911.
  • PM Imran hopes that the launch of helpline would help ensure peace and security in the country.
  • Helpline 911 would ensure timely action against crime, says PM Imran.

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to curb crimes in the country and ensure a timely action against the criminals, the government is all set to launch Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) -911 in the first week of October 2021.

Presiding over a meeting on the establishment of Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) -911, PM Imran directed the authorities concerned to remove all obstacles in the commencement of service as soon as possible to curb crime in the country, according to the Prime Minister Office.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Home Secretary, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Chairman Nadra, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, DG National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), DG National Information Technology Board (NITB) and other officers concerned attended.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the update on the establishment of PEHEL -911. The prime minister was informed that all necessary work including inter-provincial liaison has been completed and the helpline will be ready for regular opening by the first week of October 2021.

PM Imran stressed that the protection of life and property of the people is the primary responsibility of the government. 

He hoped that the launch of this helpline would help ensure peace and security in the country as it would enable timely action against crime.

It 'pained' him to see Minar-e-Pakistan incident: PM Imran 

Earlier on August 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said it "pained" him to see the Minar-e-Pakistan incident in which hundreds of men assaulted a woman on Independence Day, and called it a source of "shame" for the country.

"The Minar-e-Pakistan incident, when I saw it, I was ashamed, it pained me to see it," he said.

"No one could have imagined such an incident taking place [in Pakistan] when I was growing up," PM Imran Khan had said, during an event in Lahore, where he stressed on educating the country's youth in line with Islamic teachings.

"The downfall that we are witnessing is because our children are not being educated in the right manner. This is not a part of our culture and neither of our religion," he had said, referring to the behaviour that was displayed by the mob, at the Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore on August 14.

