Pakistan to launch national 911 emergency helpline to curb crime

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to curb crimes in the country and ensure a timely action against the criminals, the government is all set to launch Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) -911 in the first week of October 2021.

Presiding over a meeting on the establishment of Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) -911, PM Imran directed the authorities concerned to remove all obstacles in the commencement of service as soon as possible to curb crime in the country, according to the Prime Minister Office.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Home Secretary, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Chairman Nadra, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, DG National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), DG National Information Technology Board (NITB) and other officers concerned attended.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the update on the establishment of PEHEL -911. The prime minister was informed that all necessary work including inter-provincial liaison has been completed and the helpline will be ready for regular opening by the first week of October 2021.



PM Imran stressed that the protection of life and property of the people is the primary responsibility of the government.

He hoped that the launch of this helpline would help ensure peace and security in the country as it would enable timely action against crime.

