US troops exit: Who was the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan?

US Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Courtesy: Twitter, Department of Defense/@DeptofDefense

American military departed Kabul on Monday after 20 years of occupation and the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan was Major General Christopher Donahue.

Major General Christopher Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.

Donahue boarded a C-17 aircraft at the Kabul airport just before the US deadline for evacuations of August 31.

The US Department of Defense tweeted a photo of Donahue, recognising him as the final soldier in America's longest war which deployed over 775,000 American soldiers in two decades.

In the photo shot through a night-vision lens, Donohue can be seen walking alone, carrying his firearm, ready to climb the aircraft as the Kabul airport hangar looms behind him.

Donahue was deployed to Afghanistan in August to secure the Kabul airport as the US hurried to evacuate the country ahead of Biden's August 31 deadline.

The XVIII Airborne Corps also tweeted the photo of Donahue and wrote: "In awe of our Sky Dragon Soldiers. This was an incredibly tough, pressurised mission filled with multiple complexities, with active threats the entire time. Our troops displayed grit, discipline and empathy."

In recent days, the US military presence in Afghanistan had increased, however, the Pentagon did not disclose the exact numbers.

American soldier Donahue formerly served as special assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon.

Donahue also served as the commander of special operations joint task force-Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

USA Today reported that Donahue has been deployed 17 times to carry out US military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, North Africa and Eastern Europe.