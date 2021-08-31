Has PMC cancelled MDCAT?

In this file photo, candidates appear in the entry test for MBBS/BDS session 2020 conducted by National University of Medical Sciences in Rawalpindi. — APP/File

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Tuesday clarified that the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) had neither been cancelled nor delayed.

"Pakistan Medical Commission would like to clarify that MDCAT has not been cancelled or delayed at any of the examination centres in Pakistan," the body said in a tweet.

The admission test will continue as scheduled till September 30, it said.

The medical body, referring to a court decision, said the order was restricted to one candidate, not everyone.

"The Multan High Court order is specifically for one applicant who had asked for a reschedule and the court had directed PMC to suspend her exam and not cancel her MDCAT admission," it added.