Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe

Kourtney Kardashian is unbothered by Scott Disick’s opinion of her relationship with Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation as she posted a Bible verse that read: “If you remain in me and my words remain in in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you.”

Furthermore, the Poosh founder’s man too subtly threw shade at the Flip It Like Disick star as he liked a fan account’s repost of the alleged texts exchanged between Scott and Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjiima.

He also took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of Ray Liotta’s Goodfellas character laughing which led to many believing that he found the situation very humourous.

Scott had "given his blessings" to Kourtney and her beau Travis Barker months ago but it did not seem the case when screen shots of his conversation was leaked by Younes on Instagram.

In the texts, the 38-year-old texted "Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy" along with an intimate photo of Kourtney and her man sharing a PDA-filled moment together.



