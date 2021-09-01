 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe

Kourtney Kardashian is unbothered by Scott Disick’s opinion of her relationship with Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation as she posted a Bible verse that read: “If you remain in me and my words remain in in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you.”

Furthermore, the Poosh founder’s man too subtly threw shade at the Flip It Like Disick star as he liked a fan account’s repost of the alleged texts exchanged between Scott and Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjiima.

He also took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of Ray Liotta’s Goodfellas character laughing which led to many believing that he found the situation very humourous.

Scott had "given his blessings" to Kourtney and her beau Travis Barker months ago but it did not seem the case when screen shots of his conversation was leaked by Younes on Instagram.

In the texts, the 38-year-old texted "Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy" along with an intimate photo of Kourtney and her man sharing a PDA-filled moment together.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker weigh in on Scott Disick jibe


More From Entertainment:

Simu Liu applauds Benedict Cumberbatch for being 'supportive father'

Simu Liu applauds Benedict Cumberbatch for being 'supportive father'

Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio set to be vulnerable in new reality TV show

Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio set to be vulnerable in new reality TV show
BTS’ Butter overtakes Dynamite on Billboard charts

BTS’ Butter overtakes Dynamite on Billboard charts
‘No Time to Die’ releases official trailer for ‘Being James Bond’

‘No Time to Die’ releases official trailer for ‘Being James Bond’
'Ofcom ruling suggests Meghan and Harry's interview can be criticised'

'Ofcom ruling suggests Meghan and Harry's interview can be criticised'

Piers Morgan cleared over Meghan Markle comments

Piers Morgan cleared over Meghan Markle comments
'Very ashamed': Stephen Amell breaks silence over being kicked out of plane

'Very ashamed': Stephen Amell breaks silence over being kicked out of plane

Camila Cabello says she fainted right before LA premiere of 'Cinderella'

Camila Cabello says she fainted right before LA premiere of 'Cinderella'
Van Jones silences link-up rumours with Kim Kardashian: 'It's absurd'

Van Jones silences link-up rumours with Kim Kardashian: 'It's absurd'
Charli D'Amelio accused of stealing photographer's photos without permission

Charli D'Amelio accused of stealing photographer's photos without permission
Naomi Campbell reveals making personal-life sacrifices amid modeling career

Naomi Campbell reveals making personal-life sacrifices amid modeling career

Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to be intimate with him

Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to be intimate with him

Latest

view all