Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Three suspects admit to assaulting woman on Independence Day

Policemen escort men after being presented in a local court for allegedly groping and harassing a female TikToker in a public park on the eve of Pakistan´s Independence Day, in Lahore on August 21, 2021. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Of the 104 suspects arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, five have so far been identified by the victim and three have confessed, the Lahore police said in an update on the case Thursday.

According to the police, the identified suspects include Shehryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Sajid, Iftikhar and others, while the victim's statement to the police said that a total of 12 to 15 suspects were involved in the incident.

The Lahore police said the woman will identify the suspects in case of further arrests.



The police have video evidence of 96 suspects, the law enforcers said, adding that apart from this, a court will decide on the release of the suspects who were not identified by the victim.



The Minar-e-Pakistan incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she sought to record a TikTok video with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.



The police registered a case against 400 men for assaulting the woman.