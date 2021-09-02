Lifetime movie actress watched Meghan Markle in 'Suits' before playing her

Sydney Morton said her own friendships helped her a great deal in understanding how to essay the Duchess

Morton said she had to prepare herself before playing the Duchess of Sussex on-screen.

“I had, like, 30 voice memos that I’d recorded from interviews and scenes of Meghan’s from her show,” the Ohio native told Entertainment Tonight.



“And I would just listen to them on repeat. I’m a musician, I’m a singer, so it was almost like learning a song to find where her voice sits and the cadence, the rhythm of it. So, a lot of repetition, a lot of listening," Morton added.

She continued, “Even bloopers because there’s so little footage of Harry and Meghan being relaxed and not knowing there’s attention on them."

The Manifest alum told the outlet. “So I wanted to find moments where she’s laughing or being herself or cracking a joke, so the blooper reels were really helpful.”

Morton said her own friendships helped her a great deal in understanding how to essay the Duchess on-screen.

“I am about one degree of separation from her,” the Intern actress said. “I am one degree of separation from her in many areas of my life. So I’m thinking it’s an inevitability that I’m going to cross paths with her at some point. So that’s also on our minds too. These are our contemporaries. They’re our same age.”