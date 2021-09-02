Lady Gaga’s dog walker worried about dog safety while fully ‘bleeding out’

Lady Gaga’s dog walker recently got candid about the sheer worry he had for the safety of every dog in his care even while he was bleeding out himself.

The dog walker Ryan Fischer got candid about it all during his interview with Rolling Stone.

There he explained the entire incident and even detailed the thoughts running inside his head at the time.

He started off by painting a picture of the surroundings and admitted that once he passed by a quiet residential street, two men .hopped out from a white Nissan Altma and yelled “Give it up.”

Although Fischer ducked into some nearby bushes at the time, Gaga’s dogs Gustav and Koji were snatched.

“My mind started working really quickly. I really had to weigh my options – do I say who the dogs belong to? Because if I do, it adds more media attention.”

“I was bleeding out and that was the thought that was going through my head. 'What's the best way to do this so the dogs can be found?'”

Before concluding he added, “I was totally aware and totally cracking jokes, like, 'That sounds bad'. When I'm in an absurd situation, I do better-finding humor in it. And this has got to be the most absurd situation.”