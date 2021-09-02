 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga’s dog walker worried about dog safety while fully ‘bleeding out’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Lady Gaga’s dog walker worried about dog safety while fully ‘bleeding out’
Lady Gaga’s dog walker worried about dog safety while fully ‘bleeding out’

Lady Gaga’s dog walker recently got candid about the sheer worry he had for the safety of every dog in his care even while he was bleeding out himself.

The dog walker Ryan Fischer got candid about it all during his interview with Rolling Stone.

There he explained the entire incident and even detailed the thoughts running inside his head at the time.

He started off by painting a picture of the surroundings and admitted that once he passed by a quiet residential street, two men .hopped out from a white Nissan Altma and yelled “Give it up.”

Although Fischer ducked into some nearby bushes at the time, Gaga’s dogs Gustav and Koji were snatched.

“My mind started working really quickly. I really had to weigh my options – do I say who the dogs belong to? Because if I do, it adds more media attention.”

“I was bleeding out and that was the thought that was going through my head. 'What's the best way to do this so the dogs can be found?'”

Before concluding he added, “I was totally aware and totally cracking jokes, like, 'That sounds bad'. When I'm in an absurd situation, I do better-finding humor in it. And this has got to be the most absurd situation.”

More From Entertainment:

La casa de papel Season 5: What time will Money Heist release on Netflix?

La casa de papel Season 5: What time will Money Heist release on Netflix?
Indina Menzel shares 'maternal bond' with Camila Cabello

Indina Menzel shares 'maternal bond' with Camila Cabello
Author of book on Meghan Markle and Harry criticised for 'prejudiced' comments

Author of book on Meghan Markle and Harry criticised for 'prejudiced' comments
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at GQ Men of the Year awards

Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at GQ Men of the Year awards
Twitter celebrates Keanu Reeves' 57th birthday: 'Ageing Like Wine'

Twitter celebrates Keanu Reeves' 57th birthday: 'Ageing Like Wine'
Lifetime movie actress watched Meghan Markle in 'Suits' before playing her

Lifetime movie actress watched Meghan Markle in 'Suits' before playing her

Britney Spears not to be charged in assault case of staffer

Britney Spears not to be charged in assault case of staffer

'Seinfeld' to now premiere on Netflix starting October

'Seinfeld' to now premiere on Netflix starting October

Expert reveals what Princess Diana would have thought about movie 'Spencer'

Expert reveals what Princess Diana would have thought about movie 'Spencer'

Scott Disick 'mortified' over Younes Bendjima's DMs slamming Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick 'mortified' over Younes Bendjima's DMs slamming Kourtney Kardashian

Kanye West was two-timing with Kim Kardashian during their marriage: report

Kanye West was two-timing with Kim Kardashian during their marriage: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story began on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story began on Instagram

Latest

view all