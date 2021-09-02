 
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Author of book on Meghan Markle and Harry criticised for prejudiced comments

Omid Scobie, the co-author of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom" is under fire for one of his old tweets.

Omid while commenting on the tell-all book about Meghan had reportedly tweeted, "Oh good, another angry white guy writing Meghan Markle."

Richard Eden, Daily Mail Diary Editor, on Thursday shared a screenshot of his tweet and wrote: "There can be no clearer case of prejudice than judging an author, not on his writing, but on the colour of his skin."

Reacting to his tweet, royal commentator Angela Levin wrote, "Shocking racial prejudice".

Omid Scobie and his co-author's updated version of "Finding Freedom" has drawn strong criticism in Britain.

While many people accused him of attacking Queen Elizabeth in the new version, the author said the book has no attacks against the British monarch.

