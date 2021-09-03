 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Reuters

'Hadestown' marks return of Broadway musicals after 18-month shutdown

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Hadestown marks return of Broadway musicals after 18-month shutdown
'Hadestown' marks return of Broadway musicals after 18-month shutdown

NEW YORK: Broadway's long-awaited reopening kicked off on Thursday with the return of Tony-winning show "Hadestown" - the first musical to come back after an unprecedented 18-month shutdown.

"Hadestown," which won eight Tonys in 2019 for its modern rock twist on the ancient Greek tale of lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, was the biggest show so far to take to the stage again ahead of the return of more than a dozen productions later in September.

The musical "Waitress," which ended its run on Broadway weeks before the coronavirus pandemic closed theatres in March 2020, returned for a limited run on Thursday with a new cast headed by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

Thursday's performance will be followed by a street party in the heart of Manhattan's theatre district, led by the cast and the show's band.

Audiences must be fully vaccinated and wear masks for the show, while actors and all backstage crew work under strict protocols aimed at keeping the coronavirus at bay. Shows can play to 100% capacity.

Broadway's three biggest musicals - "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" are reopening on Sept. 14 - while others are rolling out through September and October.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise films 'Top Gun,' 'Mission: Impossible' delayed amid COVID wave

Tom Cruise films 'Top Gun,' 'Mission: Impossible' delayed amid COVID wave
Italian director Sorrentino turns camera on own family tragedy

Italian director Sorrentino turns camera on own family tragedy
Kanye West 'knows he hurt Kim Kardashian during marriage', repents over his behaviour

Kanye West 'knows he hurt Kim Kardashian during marriage', repents over his behaviour
Brad Pitt delights fans as he opens up on his lifestyle amid battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt delights fans as he opens up on his lifestyle amid battle with Angelina Jolie
Abba set to enthrall fans with new album and virtual concert after 40 years

Abba set to enthrall fans with new album and virtual concert after 40 years
Piers Morgan’s win fuels Meghan Markle to speak out

Piers Morgan’s win fuels Meghan Markle to speak out
Ayesha Omar's post melts hearts of world's celebrities Paris Hilton and Akcent

Ayesha Omar's post melts hearts of world's celebrities Paris Hilton and Akcent
Jennifer Aniston launches her own beauty brand to follow Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and others

Jennifer Aniston launches her own beauty brand to follow Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and others
Meghan Markle’s biographer writer faced glaring prejudice

Meghan Markle’s biographer writer faced glaring prejudice
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘never want to publically disappear’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘never want to publically disappear’
Sir Elton John to release new album with Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa

Sir Elton John to release new album with Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa
Prince Charles concocting PR move to ‘address royal liabilities’

Prince Charles concocting PR move to ‘address royal liabilities’

Latest

view all