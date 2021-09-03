'Hadestown' marks return of Broadway musicals after 18-month shutdown

NEW YORK: Broadway's long-awaited reopening kicked off on Thursday with the return of Tony-winning show "Hadestown" - the first musical to come back after an unprecedented 18-month shutdown.

"Hadestown," which won eight Tonys in 2019 for its modern rock twist on the ancient Greek tale of lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, was the biggest show so far to take to the stage again ahead of the return of more than a dozen productions later in September.

The musical "Waitress," which ended its run on Broadway weeks before the coronavirus pandemic closed theatres in March 2020, returned for a limited run on Thursday with a new cast headed by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

Thursday's performance will be followed by a street party in the heart of Manhattan's theatre district, led by the cast and the show's band.

Audiences must be fully vaccinated and wear masks for the show, while actors and all backstage crew work under strict protocols aimed at keeping the coronavirus at bay. Shows can play to 100% capacity.

Broadway's three biggest musicals - "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" are reopening on Sept. 14 - while others are rolling out through September and October.