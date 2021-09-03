Resigned from ministry due to disagreement with Nawaz on PTI's 2014 rally: Chaudhry Nisar

Former Interior Minister and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan — Photo: The News.com

Chaudhry Nisar says reason behind resignation was Nawaz's refusal to stop PTI's protest rally from entering Red Zone.

Former interior minister reveals that he had ordered officials to take action against the sit-ins organised by Imran Khan, Tahir-ul-Qadri.

The detailed interview of Chaudhry Nisar will be aired on Geo News at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Former Interior Minister and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan revealed that the reason behind his resignation from the interior ministry was Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to Saleem Safi during Geo News programme "Jirga", Nisar said the reason behind his resignation was then prime minister Nawaz Sharif's refusal to stop the PTI's 2014 protest rally from entering the Red Zone.

In an exclusive interview, the former interior minister disclosed that he had ordered Rangers, the Frontier Corps, and the police to take action against the sit-ins organised by Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri.

Nisar did not want Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri to be close to Aabpara, a commercial zone located at the southwest of Islamabad's Sector G-6 along Khayaban-e-Suharwardy.

According to Nisar, Nawaz allowed the protesters to enter the Red Zone against the will of the home minister, due to which he resigned.

The detailed interview will be aired on Geo News at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that since his resignation, Chaudhry Nisar had distanced himself from the PML-N and had also contested the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate.