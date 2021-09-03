 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Resigned from ministry due to disagreement with Nawaz on PTI's 2014 rally: Chaudhry Nisar

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Former Interior Minister and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan — Photo: The News.com
Former Interior Minister and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan — Photo: The News.com

  • Chaudhry Nisar says reason behind resignation was Nawaz's refusal to stop PTI's protest rally from entering Red Zone.
  • Former interior minister reveals that he had ordered officials to take action against the sit-ins organised by Imran Khan, Tahir-ul-Qadri.
  • The detailed interview of Chaudhry Nisar will be aired on Geo News at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Former Interior Minister and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan revealed that the reason behind his resignation from the interior ministry was Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to Saleem Safi during Geo News programme "Jirga", Nisar said the reason behind his resignation was then prime minister Nawaz Sharif's refusal to stop the PTI's 2014 protest rally from entering the Red Zone.

In an exclusive interview, the former interior minister disclosed that he had ordered Rangers, the Frontier Corps, and the police to take action against the sit-ins organised by Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri.

Nisar did not want Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri to be close to Aabpara, a commercial zone located at the southwest of Islamabad's Sector G-6 along Khayaban-e-Suharwardy.

According to Nisar, Nawaz allowed the protesters to enter the Red Zone against the will of the home minister, due to which he resigned. 

The detailed interview will be aired on Geo News at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that since his resignation, Chaudhry Nisar had distanced himself from the PML-N and had also contested the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate.

More From Pakistan:

Fly Jinnah: Air Arabia to start new low-cost airline in partnership with Pakistani investor

Fly Jinnah: Air Arabia to start new low-cost airline in partnership with Pakistani investor
Pakistan can rest assured it will not have any threat from Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid

Pakistan can rest assured it will not have any threat from Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid
US donates another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

US donates another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan calls upon nation to pay taxes so country can prosper

PM Imran Khan calls upon nation to pay taxes so country can prosper
Restrictions imposed in Islamabad due to increasing pressure on hospitals: Hamza Shafqaat

Restrictions imposed in Islamabad due to increasing pressure on hospitals: Hamza Shafqaat
NCOC imposes new set of COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor, outdoor events in Islamabad

NCOC imposes new set of COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor, outdoor events in Islamabad
BNP founder Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh

BNP founder Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh
In-absentia funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque

In-absentia funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque
China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan

China is a role model for developing countries in poverty alleviation: PM Imran Khan
Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases

Punjab closes schools again amid rising COVID-19 cases
Lahore man arrested after dog attacks, injures eight-year-old girl

Lahore man arrested after dog attacks, injures eight-year-old girl
Is suo motu jurisdiction a threat to rule of law?

Is suo motu jurisdiction a threat to rule of law?

Latest

view all