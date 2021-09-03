 
pakistan
Friday Sep 03 2021
Karachi University announces admission schedule for associate degree programme

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Picture showing the Silver Jubilee Gate of the University of Karachi. Photo: APP.
  • The admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts, Associate Degree in Science, and Associate Degree in Commerce programmes will be available from September 06, 2021.
  • Last date for form and fee submission is September 17, 2021.
  • The classes for the first year will start on September 20, 2021.

The University of Karachi on Friday announced the admission schedule of the associate degree programme for the affiliated colleges.

Per a statement issued by the university in this regard, the Academic Council of the University of Karachi, after approving the policy, has changed the nomenclature of the two-year BA, BSc and BCom degree programmes to Associate Degree in Arts, Associate Degree in Science, and Associate Degree in Commerce, respectively, for regular and private students.

As per the resolution of the KU Academic Council, there will be no change in the course outline/syllabi, rules, and regulations as of now. The course outlines/syllabi which have already been offered in the BA, BSc, and BCom will be offered in the Associate Degree Programme and the system of the examination for the Associate Degree Programme will be the same as the previous one.

KU's Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed the varsity’s Academic Council had constituted a committee that will discuss and deliberate the changes in the curriculum, including the examination system for the Associate Degree in the light of the guidelines given by the Higher Education Commission after the approval of the KU Academic Council.

The admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts, Associate Degree in Science, and Associate Degree in Commerce programmes will be available from September 06, 2021, while the last date for submission of admission forms and payment of fees in these programmes is September 17, 2021. The classes for the first year will start on September 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, the last date for the submission of the enrolment form and fee is September 30, 2021. The enrolment forms are available at the Bank Alfalah, Silver Jubilee Gate of the university.

Students, who have passed an examination equivalent to intermediate, should submit the equivalence certificate issued by the Intermediate Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC).

Met Office predicts heavy rains in Karachi on Saturday

In meeting with British foreign secretary, PM Imran Khan stresses on need for solidarity with Afghans

Air Arabia, Lakson Group to start new airline in Pakistan

President Arif Alvi to address parliament on September 13

Sindh imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs in Karachi, Hyderabad in line with NCOC directives

Resigned from ministry due to disagreement with Nawaz on PTI's 2014 rally: Chaudhry Nisar

Pakistan can rest assured it will not have any threat from Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid

US donates another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

Lahore court releases 98 suspects arrested in connection with Minar-e-Pakistan incident

PM Imran Khan calls upon nation to pay taxes so country can prosper

Restrictions imposed in Islamabad due to increasing pressure on hospitals: Hamza Shafqaat

NCOC imposes new set of COVID-19 restrictions; bans indoor, outdoor events in Islamabad

