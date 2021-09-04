Jay-Z's memes hit internet after his appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Kanye's Donda

Jay-Z ignited memes as he appeared on both Kanye West's new album Donda track "Jail pt. 2" and his rival Drake's long-awaited Certified Lover Boy with "Love All".

Music lovers took to Twitter with hilarious memes on Jay-Z's willingness to collaborate with both the rappers as one user wrote: "Jay-Z gave Kanye that weak image of god/selfie line and gave Drake a dissertation."

The second Twitter user penned: "Jay-Z understands something a lot of ppl do not: Drake and Kanye’s beef is THEIR beef, not ours. He couldn’t care less as long as you run his checks."



There were those who took the opportunity to make viral memes of Jay-Z working with the feuding rappers, resulting in the rap mogul to trend on Twitter.

Here some funny takes about Jay-Z collaborating with both West and Drake.





