Karachi private schools to remain closed today

The PSMA asked all associated private schools to inform parents, teachers and students to take a day off on Saturday.

The PSMA has called upon the schools to resume classes from Monday.

The Met department forecasted heavy downpours in Karachi today.

All private schools will remain closed on Saturday, September 4 due to rainy weather conditions in Karachi, announced the Private Schools Management Association.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted more downpours and thunderstorms in Karachi today after torrential rains lashed several parts of the city, causing power outages, traffic jams and flooded roads on Friday.

"All school administrators are requested to issue a circular to parents, teachers and students to take a day off on Saturday," said PSMA Chairman Danish-uz-Zaman.

The PSMA asked the schools to resume classes as per their routine with 50% attendance from Monday 6th September.

Meantime, the Ziauddin University Examination Board has announced to postpone exams scheduled today. "It is to inform you that the examination of 4th September 2021 (Saturday) has been postponed due to heavy rainfall and further rain prediction," states the important notice from Dr Nasir Ansar, the executive director ZUEB.

"A new date shall be announced soon."

Seeing the intermittent showers in the metropolitan, the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) also has postponed the exams scheduled to be held today [September 4].

“Keeping in view the rain forecast, exams scheduled to be held in morning and evening shifts have now been postponed in order to provide relief to the parents and students,” a board spokesperson said.



He added that the new date for the examinations will be announced by the board later.

According to the timetable, Intermediate Part-I students were to appear in Sindhi, Islamic Studies, and Education today.

Met Office predicts heavy rains in Karachi

The weather forecasting department has predicted that Karachi may witness more downpours and thunderstorms today [September 4]. Torrential rains continued lashing several parts of the city on Friday.

The Met department said: “Rain clouds present in the southeastern side of Arabian sea are moving towards the metropolitan.”

A few hours of rain once again drowned the city and caused waterlogging and traffic jams on multiple stretches.

The power supply remained suspended in several areas. Many city areas including Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, and Defence View remained without electricity for several hours.

CM Sindh orders quick action to prevent rain-related destruction

As the rain continued to lash several parts of the city, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the infrastructure should be developed in a manner that doesn’t affect the city.

He directed all district administrations to remain active. Meanwhile, he further instructed the commission to take quick action to tackle waterlogging after the rain spell ends with the support of local police.

The commission said that the city administration is on high alert and is working to bring the situation back to normal following the heavy rain.