 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Rose McGowan rails at Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano over Texas abortion law

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Rose McGowan lashed out at Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington
Rose McGowan lashed out at Alyssa Milano, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

American actor Rose McGowan is lashing out at fellow actor Alyssa Milano for standing in support of the pro-choice movement.

The #MeToo activist lashed out at her Charmed costar and other celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington for speaking out against the Texas abortion law that went into effect on Wednesday, earlier this week.

Sharing a screenshot of a Deadline article about stars who have expressed their displeasure over the legislation.

“This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, McGowan also made Oprah Winfrey her target, calling her ‘fake.’

The actor, 47, lashed out at the talk show host, 67, saying she is “as fake as they can get.”

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t,” she tweeted.

“From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard,” McGowan added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian disgruntled over Kanye West ‘airing their dirty laundry’ in new song

Kim Kardashian disgruntled over Kanye West ‘airing their dirty laundry’ in new song
Prince William takes lead on Harry with his Afghanistan heroics

Prince William takes lead on Harry with his Afghanistan heroics
Prince William and Prince Harry: Things still tense between two brothers

Prince William and Prince Harry: Things still tense between two brothers
Hailey Bieber shows off her fit physique in stylish outfit as she steps out in LA

Hailey Bieber shows off her fit physique in stylish outfit as she steps out in LA
Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown

Venice Film Festival 2021: Rebecca Ferguson steals limelight as she graces red carpet in stunning gown
Angelina Jolie shares sweet snaps of daughters to shed lights on home life

Angelina Jolie shares sweet snaps of daughters to shed lights on home life
Katie Price to attend Mighty Hoopla festival in London amid fears

Katie Price to attend Mighty Hoopla festival in London amid fears
Jay-Z's memes hit internet after his appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Kanye's Donda

Jay-Z's memes hit internet after his appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Kanye's Donda
Princess Diana ‘would have completely supported’ Prince Harry’s memoir

Princess Diana ‘would have completely supported’ Prince Harry’s memoir
Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake unveils new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’
R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis

R. Kelly accuser says she reached $200,000 settlement after herpes diagnosis
The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video

The Weeknd releases ‘I Can’t Feel My Face’ music video

Latest

view all