Power outages persist in Karachi as torrential rain causes 200 feeders to trip

Raincoat-clad traffic police officials guide commuters during heavy downpour, at Saddar, Karachi, on Saturday, September 04, 2021. — Rizwan Ali/PPI Images.

According to a PMD forecast, drizzling will continue in several areas of Karachi till Monday (September 6).

The city continued to receive moderate to heavy showers today under the influence of monsoon system that is present in south-southeast of Karachi.

Multiple areas are facing power outages with around 200 K-Electric feeders tripping.

KARACHI: Heavy rain in some parts of the city on Saturday wreaked havoc on the transmission and distribution system of K Electric, as around 200 KE feeders tripped out of the total 1,900 that supply power to the city.

Malir, North Nazimabad, Shah Faisal and Liaquatabad were reported to be without power as heavy rain began to fall in the afternoon.



The weather is likely to remain cloudy for the rest of the day with chances of thunderstorms and rain. The Meteorological department on Friday forecast rain and thunderstorms throughout Saturday in Karachi.

Rain continued to pour at regular intervals in areas including I I Chundrigarh Road, Saddar, M A Jinnah Road, North Nazimabad, Saki Hassan Chowrangi, Malir, Memon Goth, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Quaidabad and the area in and around the airport.



Met Office forecasts more rain

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said there are chances of light showers (drizzling) in the city till Monday (September 6).

According to the Met Office, a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Karachi today.



Meanwhile, over the next two days, the metropolis will likely record a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Rain wreaks havoc

According to the PMD, the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area received the highest amount of rainfall, where around 60 millimetres of rain was reported in last three hours, followed by the Quaidabad where 28.5mm of rain had been reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 6mm rain was recorded in PAF Base Faisal, 2.2mm at University road, 2mm Old Airport, 2.4mm at Jinnah Terminal, 11mm in North Karachi, 2mm in Surjani Town, 3.5mm at PAF Masroor Base, 2.9mm in Orangi Town, 11.4mm in Nazimabad.

Roads were inundated with rainwater in almost every part of the city, especially in DHA Phase-II, where water started entering homes.

Moreover, the flow of traffic came to a crawl on main roads mainly due to flooding of different arteries.