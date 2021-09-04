 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian hoping to give marriage with Kanye West a second chance?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

A source explained that Kim Kardashian is 'open' to the idea of getting back together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sparked reconciliation rumours ever since she attended his DONDA music event.

The duo reportedly wants to give their marriage a second chance, and are reconsidering divorce.

A source explained that Kardashian is “open” to the idea of getting back together.

“Kim is not rushing the divorce,” the insider said. “She and Kanye are in a good place right now, and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward.”

The insider went on to say that the KKW beauty founder is “really happy” to be on good terms with Kanye, especially “for the sake of the kids, who are really close to their dad.”

Kim and Kanye share four children together: North, 8; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2.

As for the US rapper, the source explained that “Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton plan on relocating from London

Prince William, Kate Middleton plan on relocating from London

'Hadestown' returns to Broadway after 18-month closure due to COVID

'Hadestown' returns to Broadway after 18-month closure due to COVID
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have not reconciled, clarifies Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have not reconciled, clarifies Omid Scobie
Ed Westwick parts ways with girlfriend of two years, Tamara Francesconi

Ed Westwick parts ways with girlfriend of two years, Tamara Francesconi

Prince William has yet to process Prince Harry, Meghan’s departure: Scobie

Prince William has yet to process Prince Harry, Meghan’s departure: Scobie
Kristen Stewart details thoughts on playing Princess Diana: 'Felt more alive’

Kristen Stewart details thoughts on playing Princess Diana: 'Felt more alive’
Drake hints at romancing Kim Kardashian in new song amid rift with Kanye West

Drake hints at romancing Kim Kardashian in new song amid rift with Kanye West
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook file for divorce same day of announcing split

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook file for divorce same day of announcing split
Meghan Markle film catches flak for killing her in a similar car crash as Princess Diana

Meghan Markle film catches flak for killing her in a similar car crash as Princess Diana
Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others

Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others
Maggie Gyllenhaal picks Ferrante novel for her directing debut

Maggie Gyllenhaal picks Ferrante novel for her directing debut
Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana wows Venice

Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana wows Venice

Latest

view all