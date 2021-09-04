 
Saturday Sep 04 2021
Web Desk

'Prince Harry is all talk,' says royal expert as she praises William for helping Afghan family

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Prince Harry is all talk, says royal expert as she praises William for helping Afghan family

Commenting on a report that  Prince William secretly helped an Afghan officer and family to escape and flee to London, a royal expert took a dig at Prince Harry.

"One brother does, the other is all talk," royal biographer Angela Levin said while commenting on the report and referring to William and his brother Prince Harry.

Levin is known for criticising the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on social and mainstream media.

The royal biographer continued "Harry said the situation in Afghanistan left him speechless, yet tells the rest of us what we should do."

Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan before his marriage, is now settled in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

The couple is living in the US after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

