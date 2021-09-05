 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Camila Cabello fascinates Cinderella fans in Amazon Prime movie

American singer Camila Cabello has played Cinderella in the newest version of the fairytale presented by the Amazon Prime Video movie.

However, the new-age Cinderella is not the traditional girl of the old story showcased by the 2015 Disney live-action.

The 2021 Cinderella is a classic mix of modernity and the original fable. Despite being in a relationship with Shawn Mendes, she has a reason to tell why Mendes would not be cool playing the prince charming in the fairy tale.

Camila Cabello also said Shawn Mendes gave her all the support while she was busy filming Cinderella. “He surprised me the week of the ball [scene], and he saw me do one of the scenes,” the pop star said while talking to Entertainment Tonight.

“So he was there for the whole beginning of it and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

Camila also said that she watched the movie for the first time with Shawn Mendes and Kay Cannon (the director).

The new Cinderella is more focused on her career as a dress designer. In the trailer, Camila Cabello is seen refusing the prince's marriage offer, saying, “What about my work?” Cabello asks. “I don’t want a life stuck waving from a royal box any more than a life confined to a basement.”

The Cinderella fans found the genderless fairy godparent portrayed by Billy Porter equally amazing. Though being a romantic comedy, the rendition does not focus romance as the main attraction as Cinderella is more interested in her career. 

