Sunday Sep 05 2021
Watch: Angelina Jolie pushes Salma Hayek’s face into a cake

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek appear to growing closer together and serving friendship goals for all their fans.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Frida actor gave a glimpse of her close ties with the Maleficent star who was there to celebrate her costar’s birthday.

The video shows Jolie and a bunch of others celebrating Hayek’s 55th birthday in a Mexican tradition “mordida”.

The birthday girl can also be seen teaching a hesitant Jolie how to perform the tradition of pushing her face into the cake.

“My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida @angelinajolie,” wrote Hayek.

The two powerful ladies will be seen weaving magic on screens together in the upcoming Marvel flick, Eternals.

