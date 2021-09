The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying tourists turned turtle near Khawal Lakh in Gorakh Hill Station.

The police say the dead and the wounded were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Say the affected tourists hail from Larkana.

Four tourists were killed and three others were injured when a vehicle carrying them turned turtle near Khawal Lakh in Gorakh Hill Station area, Geo News reported Sunday.

The police said that the deceased and injured were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Dadu District.

According to the police, the affected tourists hail from Larkana.

The deceased were identified as Saleemullah, Aslam Sial, Tariq Chandio, and Wahid Bux.