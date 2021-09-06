Our war is to fix the system, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing groundbreaking ceremony of a five-star hotel in Nathia Gali. Photo: Screengrab

Pakistan's greatest need is to increase its wealth, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday while addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of an international five-star hotel in Nathia Gali.

The premier said the government was struggling to establish rule of law in the country to attract foreign investment and promote tourism.

“We are fighting a battle to reform the system and establish rule of law. No country can prosper sans rule of law. Many countries with sufficient resources are suffering poverty just because of absence of rule of law,” the prime minister said.

"Our war is to fix the system," he said.

Federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Azam Swati, Ali Haider Zaidi, State Minister Farrukh Habib, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairperson Shahryar Afridi and provincial ministers attended the ceremony.

The hotel will reportedly be Khyber Paktunkhwa's first ever international five-star hotel.



The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque and also planted a sapling under his government’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, said wealth creation was the country’s dire need which would ultimately generate jobs, enhance tax collection and lead to repayment of foreign debts.

He said that to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis, it was essential to introduce incentives and ensure protection as they had earlier lost trust due to corrupt practices in the country.

The premier urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan, assuring any hurdle in their way will be removed.

He noted that overseas Pakistanis are our biggest asset, regretting that this potential has not been tapped in its true sense.

Pakistanis with money and skills are sitting abroad, PM Imran Khan said, adding that when overseas Pakistanis invest into the country, the currency will gain strength.

With additional input from APP.