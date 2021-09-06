 
Monday Sep 06 2021
Our war is to fix the system, says PM Imran Khan

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing groundbreaking ceremony of a five-star hotel in Nathia Gali. Photo: Screengrab
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses groundbreaking ceremony of five-star hotel in Nathia Gali.
  • Premier asks overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.
  • Country's greatest need is to increase wealth, says PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan's greatest need is to increase its wealth, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday while addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of an international five-star hotel in Nathia Gali.

The premier said the government was struggling to establish rule of law in the country to attract foreign investment and promote tourism.

“We are fighting a battle to reform the system and establish rule of law. No country can prosper sans rule of law. Many countries with sufficient resources are suffering poverty just because of absence of rule of law,” the prime minister said.

"Our war is to fix the system," he said.

Federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Azam Swati, Ali Haider Zaidi, State Minister Farrukh Habib, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairperson Shahryar Afridi and provincial ministers attended the ceremony.

The hotel will reportedly be Khyber Paktunkhwa's first ever international five-star hotel.

The prime minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque and also planted a sapling under his government’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, said wealth creation was the country’s dire need which would ultimately generate jobs, enhance tax collection and lead to repayment of foreign debts.

He said that to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis, it was essential to introduce incentives and ensure protection as they had earlier lost trust due to corrupt practices in the country.

The premier urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan, assuring any hurdle in their way will be removed.

He noted that overseas Pakistanis are our biggest asset, regretting that this potential has not been tapped in its true sense.

Pakistanis with money and skills are sitting abroad, PM Imran Khan said, adding that when overseas Pakistanis invest into the country, the currency will gain strength.

With additional input from APP.

Italian FM in Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan

Caught on video: Young man arrested for harassing woman on Lahore street

Pakistan records 3,613 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan marks Defence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour

Defence Day: Will continue to expose real face of radicalised India, vows PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince agree world must 'step up engagement' with Afghans: PM Office

Sindh seeks making vaccination certificates mandatory for banking services

Bilawal takes anti-govt fight to Punjab with call for jiyalas to 'rise'

PML-N only party in country that talks about Constitution: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Afghan neighbours huddle highlights importance of country's peace to regional stability

Four tourists killed, three injured as vehicle turns turtle in Gorakh Hill Station

ISI Chief Gen Faiz Hameed meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Taliban leaders in Kabul

