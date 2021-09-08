 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffering ‘plummet in popularity’ since Megxit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 08, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffering ‘plummet in popularity’ since Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffering ‘plummet in popularity’ since Megxit

Experts recently highlighted the sudden plummet in popularity Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced since their move away from the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

During her interview with GB News, she was quoted saying, “They're causing a lot of trouble, not only over there but over here too.”

“And while I would have told you after the Oprah interview that the support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was huge, I will say over the last few months people are starting to see that not all of those accusations were correct.”

During the course of her interview, she also went on to admit that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s current popularity status is “They're causing a lot of trouble, not only over there but over here too.

"And while I would have told you after the Oprah interview that the support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was huge, I will say over the last few months people are starting to see that not all of those accusations were correct.”

“Younger people still clamour to them and it's really still the older people who are focused on common sense, that do understand tradition, that are aware of the history, that are starting to think perhaps the Duke and Duchess don't have the best intentions when it comes to their relationship with the Royal Family.”

More From Entertainment:

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US
Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film
Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest
Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies
Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney
Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'

Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'

Latest

view all