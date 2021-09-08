 
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
Energy Minister Hammad Azhar takes notice of electricity overbilling, orders investigation

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar speaks at the National Assembly. Photo: APP/File Photo
Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has taken notice of the issue of overbilling by power distribution companies, highlighted by Geo.tv in an investigative report. 

In the report, it was revealed that multiple power distribution companies across the country had more than one instance overbilling their consumers since January 31, 2021.

According to regulations set out by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), consumers cannot be billed for more than 31 days in one calendar month, however, data gathered by Geo.tv showed that in some instances, power distribution companies had billed their consumers for 36 and 37 days. 

Hammad Azhar announced on Twitter that he has instructed relevant officials to "compile billing data and screen it for any occurrence and frequency of this (overbilling) issue". 

He added that the government will take "strict action if a deliberate malpractice is detected". 

The investigation by Geo.tv reviewed bills from Karachi’s K-Electric (KE), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), and the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

Investigation revealed that a number of power companies had billed their customers for more than the allowed 31 days in one month on more than one occasion since January 2021. 

